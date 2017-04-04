IC Group is looking for two positions in Bucharest

We are a leading fashion European company & now looking for below positions in our Bucharest office:

TEHNICAL SPORTSWEAR MERCHANDISER for PEAK PERFORMANCE

With relevant experience in the textile field and very strong Technical Fabrics & Garment production background, the Technical Merchandiser is responsible for the timely production of our merchandise in Romania and Europe, ensuring all manufactured goods will live up to IC and Peak Performance production, delivery and quality standards; will be in daily contact with the development and sourcing team in Stockholm, supporting them in developing and producing goods with suitable production partners all over Europe.

Applicants for the above position must have the following personal and professional qualifications:

University degree (textile industry is considered a plus), Apparel/Textile Engineering, sports experience is ideal;

Experience in similar position within the fashion/garment industry, agency or manufacturing unit, Sportswear industry and/or specific technical performance apparel/fabric knowledge is a must;

Experience in European garment production, CMT and/or FOB business;

Competent in PC knowledge (MS Office, Outlook, Quest PDM);

Ability to work independently, analyze situations and draw conclusions;

Leadership and negotiation skills;

Ability to structure own work and meet all commitments and dead lines;

Mindset and passion for the brand; positive, enthusiastic and team player;

Fluent in English, written and spoken.

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY OFFICER

For IC Group, CR is about not only making sure our products live up to our high quality standards and customer expectations, but also that they are produced responsibly. We consider CR to be an integrated part of our business and an essential element in our company’s profitability. Furthermore, our work with CR plays an important role in making sure IC Group is ready to meet future challenges.

The Corporate Responsibility officer is responsible for coordinating and implementing CR activities according to the company strategy, in its ongoing commitment to become a more sustainable and socially responsible organization and creating awareness amongst total supply chain.

Applicants for the above position must have the following personal and professional qualifications:

Deep knowledge about Corporate Responsibility and sensitive to CSR strategic values;

A minimum of 5 years of experience developing and implementing communications plans and programs, ideally in business-to-business environment;

Strong strategic thinking;

Extraordinary problem-solving skills and ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks successfully;

Professional qualifications/trainings: communication/public relations, marketing;

Computer proficiency: Word, Excel, Power Point, Microsoft Outlook;

Very good command of English, verbal & written.

We offer:

Dynamic work environment, modern international organization, an informal working atmosphere.

If you meet above requirements and you like to be part of our team, please sent you CV and cover letter to rore@icgroup.net.