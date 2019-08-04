Textile Faculties dedicated 2nd Student Contest – 2019 , timeSSD®

Press release

After the success of the 1st edition in 2018, organized on the idea of Prof. Dr. Prabir Jana, from NIFT – India, for the NIFT students, we are happy to announce the 2nd edition of our motion-time analysis contest. This time we invite students from textile faculties from Africa, Asia and Europe.

The competition has the scope to introduce the aspiring new engineers to the timeSSD® as the unique cost-effective PMTS (Predetermined Motion Time System) software tool, dedicated for the garment industry.

Is accessible by everybody, affordable by all companies, provided as SaaS (Software as a Service) from Microsoft Azure Cloud, with no user limits, no maintenance costs, only on “pay per use” based pricing.

The competition :

Start July 8, 2019

Close August 24, 2019

Dedicated only for students

The best of the best’s students will be rewarded with timeSSD® certificates and will be invited to participate for free on the motion analysis and method development webinar series which will be organized in this autumn, following the success model from the last year.

For the students placed in the top 3 we have prepared cash prizes.

Last year we had the chances to contribute to the internship placements in Cambodia, Egypt and India for the free webinars’ participants. Excepting two young engineers who decided to stay in India the rest of the webinar participants were selected for their first job by companies from Bulgaria, Egypt and Romania.

Hope you will consider challenging enough for your students the participation in this open competition. We think it could be an added value and a rarely occasion for them to learn, compare and compete in their domain of profession.

If you agree with us, then please inform and ask them to take part in the contest.

The contest’s public announcement links :

http://www.timessd.com/web/news.php and www.datas.ro

On the same pages are posted the articles related to the 1st edition, too.