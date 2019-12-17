Devan to launch latest health & wellness solutions

Devan Chemicals, the Belgium-based developer of finishing technologies for textiles, plans to launch next month its latest health and wellness solutions. The new solutions are an expansion of Devan’s R-Vital® range of microencapsulated, organic active ingredients.

Devan is working on an upgrade of their Hemp CBD range in accordance with the latest trends in the overall CBD markets. Think of CBG, terpenes and other organic ingredients that enhance the properties of CBD. Devan’s CBD range, sourced in the US, is organic, GMO-free, pesticide free and contains no THC.

R-Vital® ‘Super Moisture Boost’ is a composed organic blend of avocado and amaranth seed oil that helps to soften and hydrate the skin. The natural oils deeply penetrate into the skin, and contain fatty acids known to delay the appearance of premature aging and to moisturize and tighten the skin.

Every year, millions of people are affected by ‘a cold’ with an average of 2-3 colds per year. Most people get colds in winter and spring, but it is possible to get a cold any time of the year. Furthermore, during cold weather people suffer more from skin dryness and skin irritation due to the drop in temperature and humidity.

R-Vital® ‘Cold Proof’ is a solution which releases organic ingredients such as camphor and echinacea to protect people from the ailments of colder times.