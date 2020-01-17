Neo.Fashion - Best Graduates' Shows @ Berlin Fashion Week

2.000 guests attended the Neo.Fashion. 2020 and experienced an impressive evening in Vienna House Andel’s Berlin.

The ‚Best Graduates‘Shows‘ event prospected the future of fashion and prioritised the creative potential, the topic sustainability and most of all the promotion of young adults – an event with the main idea of ‚Fashion for Future‘.

The unique event format of Neo.Fashion. started the Berlin Fashion Week 2020 and supports the role of Berlin as fashion capital. For the first time Neo.Fashion. showed three different Graduate Shows and is therefore the largest Graduate Fashion event in Germany.

With every fashion show three German universities with their best graduates were shown. Everyone visiting all three shows could see final collections from 75 graduates from eight German universities.

The first show at 5 pm was presented by Hamburg University of Applied Sciences, Westsächsischen Hochschule Zwickau - University of Applied Sciences and University Hannover. The second show at 7pm was presented by the University of The Arts University Reutlingen, and University of Applied Sciences Berlin. Among the 2.000 guests there were representatives of press and industry.

It wasn’t the impressive extent of Neo.Fashion. events that was new but also the previous ‚PolitFashion‘– New Year reception by the Confederation of The German Textile & Fashion Industry at Vienna House Andel’s Berlin. Representatives of politics and industry met before the shows to discuss and exchange about the potential of the creative young talents and the textile tendency innovation, technology and sustainability.

Neo.Fashion. started in 2017 in cooperation with the University of Applied Science Berlin. In January 2019 there were four Universities participating and, this year, the number went up to eight participating universities.