Gallery SHOES Düsseldorf - fair preview

With around 600 brands (approx. 400 exhibitors) expected to attend, Gallery SHOES, from 8-10 March 2020 in Düsseldorf, will be providing a full overview of the market, an informative line-up of side events and plenty of inspiration in the form of trend forecasts and catwalk shows.

Its international market positioning is being strengthened through the close cooperation with foreign associations and tradeshows, such as regarding the scheduling of suitable dates.

Professional visitors, especially from the DACH region and Benelux countries, Russia, the USA, Scandinavia and southern Europe, come here to inform themselves and place orders. Gallery SHOES offers a full overview of all important segments: whether PREMIUM, URBAN and CONTEMPORARY, COMFORT or KIDS.

For the upcoming edition in March 2020, the focus is on the continuous further development of the event in combination with its sister fair Gallery FASHION. Once again there will be three additional lightweight halls – and therefore nine halls in total.

The concept of a curated event has established itself, along with the hall layouts in the hip, industrial-style Areal Böhler. Within the segments, market trends are being followed and also newly interpreted, which is bringing new life to the event.

The CONTEMPORARY ZONE stretches across a total of four different halls and will be showcasing a raft of new brands such as SANO from France, WERNER 1911 from Germany and PHENUMB COPENHAGEN from Denmark.

Already registered to exhibit in the URBAN ZONE in a separate area within the ‘Alte Schmiedehallen’ are new exhibitors like STEVEN NEW YORK from the Netherlands, the lifestyle line by STEVE MADDEN and BUENO from Germany.

New high-end brands will be showcased in the PREMIUM ZONE in the ‘Kaltstahlhalle’, including LORIBLU from Italy with a large selection of high-quality, handmade ladies’ and men’s shoes and bags, LA CABALA, the second brand of AGL – ATTILIO GIUSTI LEOMBRUNI, and traditional brand MORESCHI, established in 1946 in Vigevano and 100% made in Italy.

Also new and sustainably and fairly produced are the premium-quality bags and accessories by SADDLER from Sweden. Produced in Germany’s Allgäu region, the handmade shoes by LÁSZLÓ BUDAPEST will be presented by Gallery SHOES for the first time. Premium brands like ELIA MAURIZI, STEFFEN SCHRAUT from Germany, CORVARI, DUCANERO and GIORGIO 1958 from Italy, WHAT FOR from France and GARMENT PROJEKT from Denmark will be making an appearance once again.

New additions to the KIDS’ ZONE in the ‘Rohstahlhalle’ include Italian children’s shoes by CHIARA FERRAGNI and DATE, German brands ELEFANTEN and LEMMY and YOUNG SOLES from the UK.

From Romania there are two brands: Angela International and Papucei.