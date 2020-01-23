Trevira faced declining orders in 2019

The German fibre producer Trevira has had an eventful last year, caused by deteriorating global economic conditions.

"Trevira has faced declining order intake in all segments of both business units (fiber and filament). With total sales for 2019 of around € 208 million, earnings remained below expectations," the company announced in a statement.

However, despite the difficult sales situation, there were a number of important investment projects implemented, like the new twin warping machine put into operation in Guben in April, and new POY spinning machines were also started up there. "Investments were also made in the fiber operation in Bobingen: the second in-house conversion system started up in November. A new spinning system is available to expand the business with bicomponent fibers," the company said. The polycondensation capacities at the Trevira Bobingen plant will be fully utilized in 2020.

Trevira is also taking steps for a more sustainable production and use of plastics.

"2019 was also a very challenging year for the flame-retardant fibers and yarns business area, characterised by a variety of challenges, such as numerous trade conflicts, the unresolved BREXIT question and uncertainties regarding the further development of Turkey and the Middle East. Compared to 2018, there was a significant reluctance to place orders along the value chain in the property business," a company press release reads.

The main markets for direct business with flame-retardant Trevira fibers and yarns are still the European countries, especially Germany, Italy and Scandinavia. It also has increased inquiries from the USA / Canada, Asia, Australia and Russia.

In 2020, Trevira will exploit the synergy effects resulting from the recent purchase of Sinterama Spa by Indorama Ventures PCL.