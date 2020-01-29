Luxury group LVMH Revenues up 15% in 2019

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world’s leading luxury products group, recorded revenue of €53.7 billion in 2019, up 15%, according to a company statement. Organic revenue growth was 10%. Europe and the United States experienced good growth over the year, as did Asia, despite a difficult environment in Hong Kong in the second half of 2019.

Profit from recurring operations amounted to €11.5 billion in 2019, up 15%, compared to an already high level in 2018. Operating margin reached a level of 21.4%. Group share of net profit amounted to €7.2 billion, up 13%.

Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, said: “LVMH had another record year, both in terms of revenue and results. ... highlights of the year include the arrival of the exceptional hotel group Belmond, the partnership with Stella McCartney and the agreement with prestigious jewelry Maison, Tiffany & Co. LVMH is driven by a permanent commitment to perfection and quality, and by a long-term vision combined with a sense of responsibility in all our corporate actions, notably in its commitment for the preservation of the environment, sustainability and inclusion. In a buoyant environment that remains uncertain in 2020, we continue to be vigilant and focused on our objectives for progress. We can count on the strength of our brands and the agility of our teams to reinforce, once again in 2020, our leadership in the universe of high-quality products.”

The Fashion & Leather Goods business group achieved organic revenue growth of 17% in 2019. Profit from recurring operations was up 24%. Louis Vuitton continued to deliver an exceptional performance, to which all businesses and all clientele contributed. Iconic lines and new creations contributed in a balanced way to revenue growth. The “Louis Vuitton X” exhibition in Los Angeles successfully showed the Maison’s many artistic collaborations, and an unprecedented partnership in e-sport was signed with the League of Legends World Championship. The qualitative transformation of the distribution network continued notably with the inauguration of the Louis Vuitton Maison in Seoul, for which Frank Gehry designed a fantastic glass structure. Christian Dior has had a remarkable year. Proof of the Maison’s unique influence was its exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London which had record attendance of nearly 600,000 visitors. Very well received by customers, an exceptional boutique on the Champs Elysées in Paris took over from the historic address of 30 avenue Montaigne while it is being renovated. Fendi’s highlight for 2019 was its final tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, after a collaboration of 54 years. Celine gradually rolled out its boutique concept and launched its first high-end perfumery collection. Loewe delivered strong growth under the impetus of its designer JW Anderson. Loro Piana, Rimowa and Berluti experienced good progress.