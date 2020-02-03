Li Yifeng Named New Boss Brand Ambassador

Hugo Boss announced that it has named Chinese actor Li Yifeng as brand ambassador for Boss. The new Spring/Summer 2020 BOSS campaign starring Li Yifeng will be featured across Chinese media and Boss stores as well as other point of sales.

“Li Yifeng shows multiple styles and unique individuality. The roles he played bear witness to his boundless potential. His confidence and attitude is the epitome of Boss men who are on their way to greatness, “said Ingo Wilts, Chief Brand Officer Hugo Boss AG.

The images show Li Yifeng wearing the Boss 2020 Chinese New Year Capsule collection, a collection that embodies classic styles and signature color ways. The campaign images of the Spring/Summer 2020 collection will be unveiled globally in February 2020.

Born in Sichuan Chengdu, China, Li Yifeng made his debut as a singer in 2007, and gained extensive attention for his role in the TV series Swords of Legends (2014). Later, he made a name for himself by taking on various roles in the TV series Legend of Fragrance Noble Aspirations, The Lost Tomb and Sparrow.