PURE ORIGIN BETS ON IT

THE LONDON FAIR ELEVATES TECH & INNOVATION SECTION HERALDING IT AS KEY TO THE FUTURE OF FASHION

Pure Origin, the new home for international garment, fabric and supply chain sourcing which continues to evolve, welcomes 16 leading tech companies including Worldpay, Moxtra and Kornit Digital to the new strategically expanded Tech & Innovation section at the next edition on February 9th – 11th 2020 at Olympia London, highlighting technology and innovation as the key to the future of fashion manufacturing.

Pure Origin, hosted together with Pure London, brings the entire fashion supply chain, from fibre to finished collection, under one central London roof. The Tech & Innovation section explores and showcases the endless possibilities that come from new inventions including wearable tech to leading innovative machinery and supply chain management software.

Worldpay from FIS (NYSE: FIS) is a leading payments technology company with unique capability to power global omni-commerce. With industry-leading scale and an unmatched integrated technology platform, Worldpay offers clients a comprehensive suite of products and services globally, delivered through a single provider. Worldpay processes over 40 billion transactions annually through more than 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies. At Pure Origin Worldpay will showcase its contactless card payment innovations for retail solutions.

Moxtra powers one-stop digital business applications where business can engage on demand so internal teams can interact with clients and close business - all within an app. Moxtra's co-founder and CEO, Subrah Iyar, explains further; “In today’s mobile world, your business needs its own app, under your brand, to engage your customers. Your app must entice your customers to do business directly with you, as a one-stop destination, with built-in on demand business assistance. We can provide your business with a 'sticky' business app. Or, if you have an app, we can make it 'sticky' with business interactivity added to it. Moxtra comes from a rich heritage of collaboration tracing back to WebEx, and we will demonstrate our technology at Pure Origin.” Moxtra is also the Pure Origin Content & Education Programme Headline Sponsor.

Kornit Digital (NSADAQ: KRNT) is developing and manufacturing sustainable digital printing solutions in a unique single step process called NeoPigmentTM. Its solutions, which will be demonstrated at Pure Origin, enable profitable and quality printing for garment and textiles with no design limits or quantity minimum meeting the needs for the growing trend of online shopping, one-offs and the need for self-expression. Lidor Sweary from Kornit Digital says; “Our solutions enable the new era of purchase behaviour and allows us to sell before we produce and yet deliver in no time, with the minimum environmental impact.”

Matteo Perrone, Event Manager at Pure Origin says; “Pure Origin continues to evolve, and this season we are introducing a host of new sections to make the space easier to navigate and provide the relevant business solutions for the entire supply chain. 2020 is the year of change and therefore we are strategically expanding into technology & innovation. It is the key to the future of fashion manufacturing and visitors to this elevated section will discover some exciting new inventions that will change the way we produce and do business.”

Visitors will also discover the following companies within Tech & Innovation: Bttg, Embacollage, D-Color, Linea Fashion Snc, Thermore, Itl Group, Hqts Group, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Centro Tessile Cotoniero, Faering Ltd, National Weaving, The Little Trend Book, and Lila Tekstil.

Pure Origin provides access to seven curated sectors across supply and manufacturing. It also features its own dedicated platform for content including talks, workshops, trend presentations and catwalk shows. Together with Pure London, guests can explore the full fashion supply chain under one roof – creating the only fashion trade show in the UK that offers this unique experience.

