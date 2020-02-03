Zara is the most valuable Spanish brand

Zara, Movistar and Banco Santander are the three most valuable brands of the 2019 Best Spanish Brands report published by Interbrand. ‘Iconic Moves’ is the theme chosen for the eighth edition of this bi-annual report, which analyses the 30 most valuable brands based in Spain.

“Best Spanish Brands 2019 emphasises that the role of the brand is more important than ever. As the sectors merge and the dividing lines thaw, entry barriers disappear and, therefore, brands will become barriers as the strongest differentiating asset in the long term and, consequently, the least imitable competitive asset,” says Nancy Villanueva, Managing Director at Interbrand Madrid.

Inditex Group’s crown jewel, Zara, leads the ranking for second year in a row, though its brand value decreased by 3% to €14,999m. It is followed by the transatlantic telco giant, Movistar. Santander maintains its ranking position by growing its brand value 33% to €7,442m. Zara and Santander are currently the only two Spanish brands present in the annual Best Global Brands ranking, which is comprised of the 100 most valuable brands around the world.

Of the 30 brands featured in this year’s ranking, six saw double-digit percentage growth in comparison to 2017’s values. The three Top Growing Brands include financial brand Santander (+33%), energy brand Repsol (+28%), and Inditex’s apparel brand, Massimo Dutti (+18%). Three new entrants have broken into the ranking, one of them being the luxury brand LOEWE which debuts at #20.