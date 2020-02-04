Copenhagen Fashion Week wraps up AW20

Copenhagen Fashion Week AW20 closed on a high note last week, with a season which included music performances at Stine Goya and Wood Wood and spectacular venues at Mark Tan, Soulland and Baum und Pferdgarten and an abundance of beautiful collections.

Founded on the shared core values of innovation and designing for longevity, Copenhagen Fashion Week partnered with ECCO, and brought their 2020 collection to the runway in collaboration with Designers Remix, a front-runner in the field of sustainable fashion, Copenhagen-based label Lovechild 1979, as well as Soulland – complementing their launch of a unisex outerwear line.

The largest fashion week in Scandinavia featured Nordic design represented by traditional brands such as Baum und Pferdgarten, by Malene Birger and Munthe, but also young and innovative designers like Cecile Bahnsen, Lovechild, Ganni and Stelmstedt. Copenhagen has also established itself as the capital of sustainable fashion, with initiatives such as the Sustainability Action Plan 2020-2022 and its green initiatives.