12,518 visitors at TV TecStyle Visions Stuttgart

262 exhibitors, including all relevant companies from the exhibition segments textiles and technology attended TV TecStyle Visions in Stuttgart, from 30 January to 1 February 2020.

The trade fair for textile decoration and promotion proved its status as a leading trade fair for the European textile decoration industry: 262 exhibitors, including all relevant companies from the exhibition segments textiles and technology attended the fair, enriched by an accompanying programme characterised by innovations and know-how transfer.

The fair confronts the uncertain European market situation and uncertainties in trade, the number of exhibitors remained almost constant compared to the previous event (2018: 270). The 126 international exhibitors came from 21 countries, mainly from Great Britain, Spain, Poland and Italy.

Within the framework of TV TecStyle Visions the visitors were particularly interested in the different printing processes, embroidery and textiles. The EXPO 4.0 trade fair combination attracted 17 per cent international visitors from 50 countries to Stuttgart.

According to the organisers, most of the visitors are decision-makers: four out of five visitors are actively involved in purchasing and procurement decisions, 87% have concrete intentions to invest and 84% of the visitors want to invest in the next 12 months.

Comprehensive accompanying programme

The fair included a TecCheck Area, where in the digital microfactory nine companies demonstrated the possibilities of digitalisation in production under the coordination of DITF (German Institutes for Textile and Fibre Research, Denkendorf). "A polo-shirt was made in one hour, from the 3D design and conception, through to the printing, thermosetting, cutting and making-up of the garment," Landesmesse Stuttgart informs in a press release.

The next TV TecStyle Visions takes place in the EXPO 4.0 trade fair combination with WETEC and GiveADays two years from now, between 10 and 12 February 2022.